Imran Khan does politics of personal gains: Javed Latif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership indulged in threatening institutions and uttering derogatory remarks against them to gain personal interests.

Addressing a press conference here, he said PTI Chief Imran Khan had always done politics of threatening to institutions for achieving the decisions of his own wish, however , he would not get face-saving as the institutions were determined to work within the constitutional domain.

The PTI was using its workers to attack the federal capital and create chaos in the country, he said and adding that all political parties in the country were mature enough and doing politics in a democratic manner except the PTI.

The federal minister said the PTI was habitual to do politics of personal agenda, adding that when the PTI lost its government then Imran Khan started uttering remarks against the institutions and tried to destabilize the country.

He said the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had to take some tough decisions to save the country from economic crisis. The Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) also paid heavy price of these decisions taken in the larger national interest, he added.

The minister pointed out that friendly countries, including China and Arab countries, were keen to make investment in the country but the PTI by taking the 2014 position had again started so called march to create unrest.

The minister said that the federal government would handle the march of the PTI as per law and the constitution, and would not allow them to create chaos.

To a question, he said that PTI Chief Imran Khan, who claimed himself to be neat and clean,had been found in doing corruption of millions of rupees and his more corruption would cometo light.