UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Does Politics Of Personal Gains: Javed Latif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Imran Khan does politics of personal gains: Javed Latif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership indulged in threatening institutions and uttering derogatory remarks against them to gain personal interests.

Addressing a press conference here, he said PTI Chief Imran Khan had always done politics of threatening to institutions for achieving the decisions of his own wish, however , he would not get face-saving as the institutions were determined to work within the constitutional domain.

The PTI was using its workers to attack the federal capital and create chaos in the country, he said and adding that all political parties in the country were mature enough and doing politics in a democratic manner except the PTI.

The federal minister said the PTI was habitual to do politics of personal agenda, adding that when the PTI lost its government then Imran Khan started uttering remarks against the institutions and tried to destabilize the country.

He said the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had to take some tough decisions to save the country from economic crisis. The Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) also paid heavy price of these decisions taken in the larger national interest, he added.

The minister pointed out that friendly countries, including China and Arab countries, were keen to make investment in the country but the PTI by taking the 2014 position had again started so called march to create unrest.

The minister said that the federal government would handle the march of the PTI as per law and the constitution, and would not allow them to create chaos.

To a question, he said that PTI Chief Imran Khan, who claimed himself to be neat and clean,had been found in doing corruption of millions of rupees and his more corruption would cometo light.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz China Price March Muslim All From Government Million Arab

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for B ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for Bangladesh

24 minutes ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets

2 hours ago
 Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US inve ..

Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US investors: Masood Khan

3 hours ago
 Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

3 hours ago
 UVAS committee to guide students for Fulbright Sch ..

UVAS committee to guide students for Fulbright Scholarships

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.