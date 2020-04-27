UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan Doesn't Believe In Concealing Facts : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 12:27 PM

Imran Khan doesn't believe in concealing facts : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday the report of Inquiry Commission on wheat flour and sugar price hike would be made public as Prime Minister Imran Khan did not believe in concealing facts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday the report of Inquiry Commission on wheat flour and sugar price hike would be made public as Prime Minister Imran Khan did not believe in concealing facts.

Dr Firdous, in a tweet, said the political opponents used to say that the inquiry report would not come out, but the prime minister made it public. Now they had started raising objections on the Commission of Inquiry, but they would again face embarrassment.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf launched an inquiry in which questions were raised about its own people. The step indicated that a transparent and fair governance system was in place in the country.

She asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif whether any past government had shown such courage. The governments in the past used to hide facts and save their corrupt cronies, she added.

