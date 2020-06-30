Imran Khan doing politics of ideology: Zaidi

Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan was doing politics of ideology and leading his followers on the right path

Speaking in National Assembly, he rejected the statement of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto that he was involved in corruption.

"If single penny corruption is proved against me I will leave PTI." He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan had given hope to people who were sick of the former rulers.

He said that the leadership PMLN and PPP were involved in corruption. He alleged that leadership of PPP were also involved in fomenting terrorism.