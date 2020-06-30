UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan Doing Politics Of Ideology: Zaidi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 04:27 PM

Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan was doing politics of ideology and leading his followers on the right path

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan was doing politics of ideology and leading his followers on the right path.

Speaking in National Assembly, he rejected the statement of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto that he was involved in corruption.

"If single penny corruption is proved against me I will leave PTI." He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan had given hope to people who were sick of the former rulers.

He said that the leadership PMLN and PPP were involved in corruption. He alleged that leadership of PPP were also involved in fomenting terrorism.

