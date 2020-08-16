Imran Khan effectively highlighted Kashmir issue internationally: Ali Amin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at international level and hopped that it would be resolved under his dynamic leadership.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister was playing a role as Kashmir's ambassador and exposing Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The minister urged the United Nations (UN) to play its due role for resolving long lasting Kashmir issue as per its resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people, adding, India would never succeed in suppressing freedom struggle of Kashmiri people through its barbarism and atrocities.

Pakistan was committed to continue supporting Kashmiri brethren in their struggle of freedom and it was the responsibility of the world powers to play their due role in resolving the Kashmir dispute because world peace was linked with peaceful resolution of the issue, he said.

Ali Amin Gandapur said Pakistan was pursuing effective diplomacy to expose India's nefarious designs at the international front and Pakistan was taking corrective measures which were in line with the international laws and norms to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

It is encouraging that Kashmiris were fighting for their right to self-determination against a far bigger country for the last many decades but had refused to step back from their fundamental rights, he added.

He said Indian forces were unable to suppress the determination of Kashmiris despite the use of all pressure tactics and brutal force.

He said Kashmiri people had celebrated Pakistan independence day with Pakistanis on August 14 but they observed Indian independence day as Black Day.

He said the sacrifices of Kashmiris would never go waste and they would get their due right of freedom at all costs.