Imran Khan effectively raised issue of Palestine at international level

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Friday said the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has effectively raised the issue of Palestine at the international level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Friday said the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has effectively raised the issue of Palestine at the international level.

In a tweet, the federal minister stated that "We welcome ceasefire. The Israeli occupation of Palestine must come to an end".

Shibli Faraz said the development of a free and independent Palestinian state is the only permanent solution to this problem.

The tweet of the minister came in response to the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas to end 11-day of violence in Gaza strip.