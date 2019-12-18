Imran Khan effectively takes up Kashmir issue internationally: Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was effectively raising the plight of Kashmiri people before the world leaders.

The present government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) under the leadership of Imran Khan had managed to internationalize the issue of Kashmir, he stated while talking to a news channel.

It was the diplomatic level success of Pakistan that Kashmir issue was now being discussed at different international fora. The issue was discussed at domestic level politics in United States of America, he mentioned and added the French Parliament had also made debate on the issue.

Commenting on Indian controversial laws to sideline minorities, Syed Fakhar Imam said that ministers hailing from various countries had expressed their serious concerns over the policies of the Indian government.