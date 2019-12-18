UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Khan Effectively Takes Up Kashmir Issue Internationally: Fakhar Imam

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

Imran Khan effectively takes up Kashmir issue internationally: Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was effectively raising the plight of Kashmiri people before the world leaders.

The present government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) under the leadership of Imran Khan had managed to internationalize the issue of Kashmir, he stated while talking to a news channel.

It was the diplomatic level success of Pakistan that Kashmir issue was now being discussed at different international fora. The issue was discussed at domestic level politics in United States of America, he mentioned and added the French Parliament had also made debate on the issue.

Commenting on Indian controversial laws to sideline minorities, Syed Fakhar Imam said that ministers hailing from various countries had expressed their serious concerns over the policies of the Indian government.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Parliament United States From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador attends Italian President&#039;s Ne ..

32 minutes ago

UAE, US joint military exercise &#039;Iron Union 1 ..

33 minutes ago

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa receives Nicaraguan President&#039;s lette ..

2 hours ago

Ex-Trump Campaign Official Gates Sentenced to 45 D ..

1 hour ago

Karachi Traffic police challan 9579 vehicles

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.