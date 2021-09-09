UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Emerged As Leader Of Int'l Stature: Haleem Adil Sheikh

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

Imran Khan emerged as leader of int'l stature: Haleem Adil Sheikh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The Central Vice President PTI and leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as a leader of international stature who is promoting positive image of sovereign and independent Pakistan across the world.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, in a statement issued here on Thursday, reproved PPP chairman and said that Bilawal who was currently on visit of Punjab has nothing to speak and his mere rhetoric only comprised same repeated dialogues.

Servitude of foreign powers was specialty of Asif Zardari who for the sake of power used to spend months in the USA for lobbying and flattering US authorities, he said adding that actions speak louder than words and whatever you did in the past was not hidden from anyone.

The leader of the opposition said that 341 drone attacks were carried out during PPP regime while Imran Khan conveyed a clear message by saying "absolutely not".

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that Federal government's people centric policies to deal with COVID-19 situation in the country were lauded worldwide while Pakistan's stance on Afghanistan was clear and in the best interest of the country and leaders of Muslim countries were in contact with PM Imran Khan.

He urged the Bilawal Zardari to go to his constituency Larkana where people were living a miserable life. Bilawal should go to Larkana and take care of thousands of people infected with the AIDS and stray dogs were biting citizens while medicines were unavailable in government hospitals and the same were being sold to ragman, Haleem Adil Sheikh remarked.

