Imran Khan ends negotiations with govt

Barrister Gohar Khan while quoting Imran Khan says govt was supposed to form a judicial commission on May 9 and Nov 26 within seven days, but so far, no commission has been made

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan ended the ongoing negotiations with the government on Thursday.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar quoted Imran Khan while talking to the reporters outside Adiala jail.

Barrister Gohar stated that the government was supposed to form a commission within seven days, but so far, no judicial commission has been formed regarding the events of May 9 and November 26. Therefore, the decision was made to end the negotiations.

The PTI chairman mentioned that “today he and other lawyers met with the founder of PTI, who made it clear that since the commission had not been formed, the negotiations should be ended. The founder of PTI stated that there would be no further rounds of negotiations,”.

Barrister Gohar said that it was their strong desire for the negotiations to continue and progress but perhaps the political differences are so cold that the ice is not melting. It is unfortunate that no announcement has been made by the government until Thursday (today).

He further stated that if a commission is to be formed, its members should be 3 senior judges from the Supreme Court or High Court. We will continue our struggle in accordance with the constitution and law, and will work against an independent judiciary and the 26th amendment.

Barrister Gohar added that the founder of PTI made it clear that they are not waiting for help from any foreign country; instead, they would start their struggle alongside all political parties.

On the previous day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub also stated that if the government did not announce the formation of a judicial commission, the negotiations would not move forward.

On the other hand, a member of the government's negotiating committee and Prime Minister's Advisor on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said that the government committee would present a written response to PTI's demands within a day or two.