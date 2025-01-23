Open Menu

Imran Khan Ends Negotiations With Govt

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 23, 2025 | 06:14 PM

Imran Khan ends negotiations with govt

Barrister Gohar Khan while quoting Imran Khan says govt was supposed to form a judicial commission on May 9 and Nov 26 within seven days, but so far, no commission has been made

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan ended the ongoing negotiations with the government on Thursday.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar quoted Imran Khan while talking to the reporters outside Adiala jail.

Barrister Gohar stated that the government was supposed to form a commission within seven days, but so far, no judicial commission has been formed regarding the events of May 9 and November 26. Therefore, the decision was made to end the negotiations.

The PTI chairman mentioned that “today he and other lawyers met with the founder of PTI, who made it clear that since the commission had not been formed, the negotiations should be ended. The founder of PTI stated that there would be no further rounds of negotiations,”.

Barrister Gohar said that it was their strong desire for the negotiations to continue and progress but perhaps the political differences are so cold that the ice is not melting. It is unfortunate that no announcement has been made by the government until Thursday (today).

He further stated that if a commission is to be formed, its members should be 3 senior judges from the Supreme Court or High Court. We will continue our struggle in accordance with the constitution and law, and will work against an independent judiciary and the 26th amendment.

Barrister Gohar added that the founder of PTI made it clear that they are not waiting for help from any foreign country; instead, they would start their struggle alongside all political parties.

On the previous day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub also stated that if the government did not announce the formation of a judicial commission, the negotiations would not move forward.

On the other hand, a member of the government's negotiating committee and Prime Minister's Advisor on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said that the government committee would present a written response to PTI's demands within a day or two.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Jail Lawyers Rana SanaUllah Progress May November All From Government Court Opposition 26th Amendment

Recent Stories

Imran Khan ends negotiations with govt

Imran Khan ends negotiations with govt

3 minutes ago
 Rakhi Sawant ready to visit Pakistan to meet Hania ..

Rakhi Sawant ready to visit Pakistan to meet Hania Aamir

15 minutes ago
 TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fa ..

TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fair with over 350 research-base ..

17 minutes ago
 Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan ..

Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan attack case

24 minutes ago
 SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by sev ..

SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by seven wickets

39 minutes ago
 TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewa ..

TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewable Energy'

1 hour ago
Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration fo ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025

2 hours ago
 Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilater ..

Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..

2 hours ago
 UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food securi ..

UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..

3 hours ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his son ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his sons

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future Wo ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China

3 hours ago
 Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with ..

Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan