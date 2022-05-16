Imran Khan ensured foolproof security: Spokesperson Interior Ministry

In the light of Interior Ministry's directives, police and other law enforcement agencies' specified personnel have been deployed to ensure foolproof security to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, said ministry's Spokesperson here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :In the light of Interior Ministry's directives, police and other law enforcement agencies' specified personnel have been deployed to ensure foolproof security to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, said ministry's Spokesperson here on Monday.

The spokesperson in a statement said a total of 94 personnel of police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) have been deployed for the security of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Bani Gala House. Out of total 94 personnel, 22 were from Islamabad police while 72 from FC were deployed for the purpose.

In addition, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has also deployed 36 and Gilgit Baltistan 6 police personnel for the security of the former prime minister by their respective governments.

Similarly, 26 personnel of SMS Security Company and 9 of ASKARI Security Company have also been deputed for the security of Bani Gala House.

For the movement of former prime minister out of the capital, four vehicles of Islamabad Police with 23 personnel and one vehicle of Rangers with 5 personnel were present full time, the Spokesperson said.

He said the Threat Assessment Committee under the Interior Ministry was continuously reviewing the security issues of former premier. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also given clear instructions in this regard, he added.

If Imran Khan has any specific information, he must share it with the Interior Ministry so that more security arrangements could be made, the Spokesperson said.

For the past few days, former prime minister Imran Khan has been raising concerns in public gatherings about possible danger to his life. As the former premier, it was his responsibility to inform the Interior Ministry and other concerned agencies about any possible threat to his life.

The Spokesperson said the Interior Ministry was ready to take further steps in the light of information and evidence obtained from the former prime minister.