Imran Khan Exposes So-called Secular, Democratic Face Of India

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Imran Khan exposes so-called secular, democratic face of India

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Kashmir Committee, Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had exposed the so-called secular and democratic face of India and its illegal and unilateral move to abrogate special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on August 5, 2019 at various international fora.

He said the observance of 'Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir' aimed at to persuade world to raise voice against India's move of revoking Kashmir's special status.

Talking to media persons after planting a tree on the name of well-known Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sahrai in the lawn of Parliament on the occasion of 'Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir', he said that 732 days had passed and Kashmiris were facing oppression in the held valley.

The Kashmir Premier League (KPL) would be held from August 6 to showcase the talent of Kashmiri youth, he added.

He said that India's move to put pressure on the international players participating in the KPL and to write letters to the International cricket Council to stop the players from participating in the KPL was reprehensible.

A peaceful and fair general election had been held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to complete the transition of power, he said, adding on the other hand, basic human rights were being violated in IIOJK.

Ashraf Sahrai was martyred in jail during the coronavirus pandemic, he pointed out.

The world was providing facilities to the citizens during the outbreak of coronavirus but there was one ventilator for 72,000 people and one doctor for 4,000 people in the occupied valley, Afridi said.

He said that India had repealed Articles 370 and 35A and around 4.1 million Non-Kashmiris were being settled in the occupied Kashmir.

He urged the world to not remain silent over atrocities committed against our mothers and sisters in IIOJK.

