The PTI Chairman has raised a question as who could have carried out torture on Shahbaz Gill during his police custody in the sedition case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2022) PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed serious concerns over condition of Shahbaz Gill, raising a question as who tortured him during the custody.

Imran Khan said that there was general perception in the public and their own minds as how could have carried out what he said guresome torture.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said, "Who tortured Gill? There is a general perception in the public at large & in our minds too as to who could have carried out the gruesome torture.

Remember the public will react. We will leave no stone unturned to find out those responsible & bring them to justice,".



In another tweet, Imran Khan said, " All the pictures & videos show clearly Gill was tortured both mentally & physically incl sexual abuse - most too gruesome to relate.

He was humiliated to break him down. I now have full detailed info.

ICT police says it did not inflict any torture. So my question is:,".



Earlier, a local court in Islamabad ordered medical assessment of Shahbaz Gill observing that he was not fine

The court had directed the authorities concerned to keep him at PIMS for his medical treatment till Monday.

The police had sought eight-day physical remand of Shahbaz Gill in the sedition case.

However,the counsel for Gill opposed the police' demand.

The court later ordered for his medical assessment.

Shahbaz Gill was produced in a wheelchair and he was facing trouble in breathing due to asthmatic problem.

He was in pain while sitting on a wheelchair on his way to courtroom.

The video clip of Gill in which he is seen crying, facing breathing problem and asking for help has gone viral.

Gill was booked over charges of sedition for his controversial remarks about Pakistan Army in a live tv programme.