Imran Khan Faces Objection On Nomination Papers For Lahore’s NA-127

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 27, 2023 | 06:33 PM

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz's nomination papers for a provincial seat in Lahore have also been objected.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2023) Mian Naseer, a leader of the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has challenged the nomination papers of Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for the NA-122 seat in the National Assembly.

Mian Naseer, representing the PML-N has lodged objections to Imran Khan's nomination papers, asserting that the founders of PTI are convicted and, therefore, ineligible to participate in the elections.

He contended that the verdict in the case related to the PTI founder's residence has not been finalized and remains pending.

Expanding on his objections, Mian Naseer emphasized that due to the conviction, the nomination papers of the PTI founder should be rejected.

The Returning Officer has scheduled a hearing at 2 o'clock to address the objections against Imran Khan's nomination papers from the PTI.

Objections have also been raised against the nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz for the Punjab Assembly seat. The Returning Officer stated that a decision would be made after considering the objections against the nomination papers of the PTI founder.

On the other hand, scrutiny of the nomination papers of the President of the Muslim League-N, Shehbaz Sharif, and Vice President Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has been completed. Additionally, objections have been raised against Maryam Nawaz's nomination papers for the Punjab Assembly seat PP-80 from Sargodha.

