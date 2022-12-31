UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Failed To Deliver During Tenure: Javed Latif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2022 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Federal minister Mian Javed Latif said on Saturday that Imran Khan failed to deliver any productive initiative during his past four years period as he was busy to misguiding public in his gatherings.

Talking to a private media channel, the minister claimed that Imran Khan left the country on the brink of bankruptcy.

Coalition government was correcting the economic direction of the country, he asserted.

He said that Imran led government did not initiate a single development project during four-years in office. All major projects of the country were on the credit of PML-N, he said.

Countering the demand for general elections in the country, he said that it was erroneous to assume that the PML-N or coalition parties were avoiding elections, adding that the country was not in a position to hold general elections earlier.

