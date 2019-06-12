Imran Khan fighting war for bright future, welfare of children: Dr Firdous

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting for bright future and welfare of the children of this country.

The children of the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, were living abroad, and they don't have pain and bother to see the future of the children of the poor masses of Pakistan, she stated while talking to a news channel program.

Commenting on the budget presented by the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government to run the affairs of the next fiscal year, she said that the budget would help improve the future of the children, besides pave the way for economic stability of the country.

Earlier, she said the leaders of PPP and PML-N, had attacked the economy of Pakistan, adding that the people were facing agony due to gimmicks played by these leaders of PPP Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League, Nawaz Sharif.

She added that the corruption players were facing jails due to plundering national money and involvement in the money laundering.

Dr Firdous further stated that strenuous efforts of Imran Khan had brought the changes in every field, adding that all the institutions were started working freely and independently.

She said that the PTI leader Imran Khan had never been involved in plundering the national money or destruction of the institutions and that's why he is staying here in this country.

She added that the two leaders of the political parties – PPP and PMLN – had played ruthlessly with the future of the people and the children of this country.

Expressing hope, the Special Assistant said that Pakistan would move forward under the dynamic leadership and prudent policies of the PTI government.