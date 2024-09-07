Imran Khan files acquittal plea in 190 million case following SC decision to restore NAB amendments

(@Abdulla99267510)

Court issues notices to both parties, adjourns further hearing till Sept 10

RAWALPINDI : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2024) Gollowing the Supreme Court’s decision to restore amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan on Saturday moved to seek relief in ongoing cases. The PTI founder has filed his first acquittal request in connection with the £190 million reference.

The development took place during hearing of £190 million reference.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana was hearing the case.

Imran Khan through his legal team filed the acquittal plea after the Supreme Court’s recent verdict restoring NAB’s amended laws.

Defense lawyers highlighted that a similar acquittal request had already been filed on behalf of the PTI chairman’s spouse Bushra Bibi.

They requested that both applications be linked for joint consideration by the court.

However, the NAB’s legal team opposed the acquittal plea, arguing that the same court had jurisdiction to hear the case and that the Supreme Court’s decision did not impact this particular reference.

The NAB lawyers further contended that the defense team should have challenged the court’s jurisdiction first, rather than directly seeking acquittal.

“If the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the case, how can it proceed with acquittal? Jurisdiction must be established before any decision on acquittal is made,” argued NAB’s counsel.

In response to the acquittal plea, the court issued a notice to NAB and adjourned the hearing until Tuesday, September 10.