Imran Khan Files Appeal In IHC For Meeting Family, Lawyers, And Physician In Jail

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 09, 2023 | 05:56 PM

This petition moved by PTI Chairman Imran Khan challenges the decision made by a single bench of the IHC on September 25.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday submitted an intra-court appeal to the Islamabad High Court, seeking permission to meet with his family members, legal counsel, and physician while in prison.

The application was lodged on behalf of the PTI leader by his attorney, Sher Afzal Marwat, at the Islamabad High Court (IHC). This petition challenges the decision made by a single bench of the IHC on September 25.

In the petition, the applicant argued that the IHC's ruling on September 25 ordered his transfer from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail and mandated an upgrade in his detention conditions. However, the petitioner contended that no specific orders were issued regarding access to family members, a physician, or legal representatives.

The PTI Chief disclosed that arrangements had been made for him to meet with his wife and sisters on Mondays, while Thursdays were designated for meetings with his legal team. Furthermore, he noted that only four lawyers were allowed to visit him while he was in custody.

The petition requests the court to issue a fresh order granting permission for visits from family members, a physician, and legal counsel. The Secretary of the Interior, Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, and Superintendent of Adiala Jail have been named as parties in this matter.

