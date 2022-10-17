UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Files Bail Plea In Prohibited Funding Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 17, 2022 | 12:06 PM

Imran Khan files bail plea in prohibited funding case

The PTI Chairman has filed petition in the special court through his lawyers and asked the court to stop FIA from arresting him.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2022) PTI Chairman Iman Khan on Monday filed a bail plea before a special court seized with the hearing of prohibited funding case.

The PTI Chief filed the petition through his lawyers and asked the court to stop the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting him.

The former prime minister also decided to appear personally for the bail.

The move to secure bail from the special court came after Islamabad High Court (IHC), last week, allowed protective bail to the PTI chairman till October 18 (Tuesday) in the same case under the condition that Khan would approach the relevant court.

The IHC had allowed Khan protective bail against surety bonds of Rs5,000 till October 18 on the orders of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

IHC had also held that it would keep the case under trial and would hear the plea if the problem was not resolved at the relevant court.

FIA last week had booked Imran Khan and other PTI leaders in the prohibited funding case as the agency ramped up the investigation into the matter.

The FIA had earlier time and again summoned PTI leaders for questioning, however, not all of them have shown up.

The first information report (FIR) registered against the former prime minister has been lodged at the FIA's banking circle police station.

In the FIR, the federal agency alleged that the Abraaj Group transferred $2100,000 to the PTI account in the branch of a bank situated at Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad.

Abraaj Group was a private equity firm, operating on six continents, which is currently in liquidation due to accusations of fraud.

Besides this, the party received more financing from two bank accounts of Wotan cricket Club, read the FIR.

The FIA said the manager of the private bank helped the agency in its probe into the questionable transactions.

Besides Khan, Sardar Azhar Tariq, Tariq Shafi, and Younis Aamir Kiani have also been nominated in the FIR. The FIA said the affidavit submitted to the ECP by businessman Arif Naqvi was also false.

The FIR also mentioned the manager of the same bank branch had also been nominated in the case. It added that there were 12 foreign Currency transaction reports and suspicious transaction reports that had to be reported by the bank officials to the concerned authorities, but they failed to do so.

The FIR alleged the branch's operations manager had also failed to report these illegal transactions to the concerned authorities.

Related Topics

Hearing Cricket Imran Khan Chief Justice Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Station Election Commission Of Pakistan Lawyers Bank Same Circle Federal Investigation Agency October FIR Islamabad High Court All From Court

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz arrives in Jacobabad for day-long visit ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Jacobabad for day-long visit to Balochistan

1 hour ago
 PTI vs Ruling coalition: PTI bags 6, PPP 2 NA seat ..

PTI vs Ruling coalition: PTI bags 6, PPP 2 NA seats in by-election

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th October 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 03 Scotland Vs. West Indi ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 03 Scotland Vs. West Indies

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.