UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Files Request To Remove Terrorism Section From FIR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Imran Khan files request to remove terrorism section from FIR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s chief Imran Khan on Friday filed a request to the prosecutor of Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) seeking to exclude the terrorism section from FIR against him with regard to protest outside the building of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Imran Khan filed the application through his team of lawyers including Syed Muhammad Ali Bokhari, Qamar Anayat Raja and Tanveer Hussain.

The application states that keeping in view the contents of the FIR the addition of terrorism clauses was a strange act. This was law being used for political victimization, it claimed.

It prayed to remove the ATA sections from the FIR as it didn't meet the merits.

It may be mentioned here that the capital's police had registered an FIR against Imran Khan and others under Anti Terrorism Act sections on protest outside the building of ECP after the decision in toshakhana case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Lawyers Muhammad Ali May FIR From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Zalmi chose to field against Sultans

HBL PSL 8: Zalmi chose to field against Sultans

8 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2023 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will Win

15 minutes ago
 EDGE expands its portfolio by acquiring GRADEONE

EDGE expands its portfolio by acquiring GRADEONE

39 minutes ago
 LCCI invites budget proposals from chambers, assoc ..

LCCI invites budget proposals from chambers, associations, varsities for Budget ..

41 minutes ago
 Javed Miandad admitted to hospital in Karachi

Javed Miandad admitted to hospital in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Breakbulk Middle East 2023 hosts 100% more attende ..

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 hosts 100% more attendees than its previous edition

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.