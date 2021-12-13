Imran Khan First PM To Launch Health Card: Farrukh
Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 12:59 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Monday that Imran Khan was the first prime minister who launched Health Card, the largest humanitarian project.
In a tweet, he said after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, now every family in Punjab will be able to get free treatment up to Rs 1 million annually.
The minister said that no one would remain without treatment for lack of financial resources.