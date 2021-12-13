Imran Khan first PM to launch Health Card: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Monday that Imran Khan was the first prime minister who launched Health Card, the largest humanitarian project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Monday that Imran Khan was the first prime minister who launched Health Card, the largest humanitarian project.

In a tweet, he said after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, now every family in Punjab will be able to get free treatment up to Rs 1 million annually.

The minister said that no one would remain without treatment for lack of financial resources.