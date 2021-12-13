UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan First PM To Launch Health Card: Farrukh

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 12:59 PM

Imran Khan first PM to launch Health Card: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Monday that Imran Khan was the first prime minister who launched Health Card, the largest humanitarian project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Monday that Imran Khan was the first prime minister who launched Health Card, the largest humanitarian project.

In a tweet, he said after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, now every family in Punjab will be able to get free treatment up to Rs 1 million annually.

The minister said that no one would remain without treatment for lack of financial resources.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Family Million

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets Albanian Minister of Internal ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Albanian Minister of Internal Affairs

5 seconds ago
 NATO's Not Responding to Russia on Security Guaran ..

NATO's Not Responding to Russia on Security Guarantees Fraught With Confrontatio ..

13 seconds ago
 PNCA announces to continue 'Drawing Painting' clas ..

PNCA announces to continue 'Drawing Painting' classes

15 seconds ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Minister of Public Security o ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Minister of Public Security of Sri Lanka

15 minutes ago
 After deadly tornadoes, stricken Kentucky town org ..

After deadly tornadoes, stricken Kentucky town organizes to help their own

4 minutes ago
 Excise intelligence team seizes 31 kg hashish

Excise intelligence team seizes 31 kg hashish

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.