Imran Khan Flatly Refuses To Answer About Arif Naqvi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 02, 2022 | 05:03 PM

Imran Khan flatly refuses to answer about Arif Naqvi

Arif Naqvi is a key figure in foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 2nd, 2022) A video clip is making rounds on social media, showing PTI Chairman Imran Khan flatly refusing a journalist’ s question about Arif Naqvi who allegedly funded his party.

“I will never answer,” said Imran Khan while responding to the journalist who kept asking to speak up on it.

Imran Khan was surrounded by his personal security when he faced the question.

The video clip surfaced after the ECP ruled that the PTI received funds in a much awaiting foreign funding case on Tuesday (today).

Election Commission of Pakistan has unanimously declared that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf received funding from prohibited sources.

A three-member bench of Election Commission of Pakistan headed by Chief Election Commission Sikandar Sultan Raja announced the verdict in PTI's prohibited funding case in Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to the judgment, the PTI received funds from 34 foreigners including from the United States. The Party concealed thirteen accounts from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to the PTI.

