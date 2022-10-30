UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Following Anti-state Agenda To Destabilize Country: Atta Tarar

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Imran Khan following anti-state agenda to destabilize country: Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Narcotics Atta Ullah Tarar on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was following Indian agenda to destabilize the country but elements trying to create chaos will never succeed in their nefarious designs. "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership doing politics on non-issues will have to face embarrassment and insult", he said while talking to a private news channel.

He criticized Imran Khan for dragging the institutions into his dirty politics by hurling abuses and naming them in his public speeches.

Replying to a query, Atta Tarar replied that Imran Khan is becoming main player to implement the agenda of anti-state elements in the country, adding, the state recognizes democratic right of the Opposition to hold peaceful protest, however necessary action will be taken in case of violation of the law.

Imran Khan wanted that everyone should believe in his lies and he should not be held accountable for his wrongdoings, he said, adding, Khan wants match of his choice, umpire and players of his choice where decisions are made on his will which is not acceptable.

Talking about PTI leader Amin Gandapur, he made it clear that the government would file a petition against him in Supreme Court (SC) and will held him accountable for his audio leak.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Supreme Court Sunday Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership table

RugbyU: English Premiership table

11 hours ago
 All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo

All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo

11 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.