Imran Khan Forcefully Advocated Kashmir Cause During US Visit: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan forcefully advocated the cause of Kashmir during his visit to the United States

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan forcefully advocated the cause of Kashmir during his visit to the United States.

She was speaking at an event held here on the occasion of 16th death anniversary of former president of Azad Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan.

Remembering the services of Sardar Ibrahim for the cause of Kashmir, she said Kashmiris were suffering due to state terrorism of India forces.

She condemned the indiscriminate firing by India on the Line of Control (LoC).

The special assistant said the international organizations should take notice of the human rights violations in Indian held Kashmir.

