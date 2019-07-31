Imran Khan forcefully advocated Kashmir issue during US visit: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan forcefully advocated the cause of Kashmir during his visit to the United States

She was speaking at an event held here on the occasion of 16th death anniversary of former President of Azad Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan.

She said Imran Khan took the message of Sardar Ibrahim, raised the Kashmir issue with the United States President Donald Trump and got it declared a dispute between Pakistan and India.

Firdous said the prime minister highlighted the struggle and sacrifices of Kashmiris for independence in the United States at a time when Indian leadership, its army and media were distorting the viewpoint of Kashmiris.

Remembering the services of Sardar Ibrahim for the cause of Kashmir, she said Kashmiris were suffering due to state terrorism of Indian forces.

Kashmiris were fighting the Modi mindset by following in the footsteps of Sardar Ibrahim who remained the President of Azad Kashmir for five times, she said adding although Sardar Ibrahim was no more with us but the cause of Kashmir was still alive.

The special assistant said the ideas of epoch making personalities whose causes were associated with national security could not be diminished.

The mission of Sardar Ibrahim was incomplete and further struggle was needed to achieve his objectives, she said adding young Kashmiris like Burhan Wani had sacrificed their lives for the cause of Kashmir and "now we have to keep this issue alive".

She condemned the indiscriminate firing by India along the Line of Control (LoC).

She mentioned that many people of her constituency, which was along the working boundary, became victim of the Indian firing.

India was misleading the international community by propagating a false narrative on Kashmir, she said, adding the international organizations should take notice of the human rights violations in Indian held Kashmir.

India as a powerful country with a population of 1.5 billion wanted to eliminate Kashmiri leadership and suppress the voice of Kashmiris, she added.

It was proven in the International Court of Justice that India was sending its spies to Pakistan to carry out acts of terrorism, she told.

The naval officer of India came to Pakistan 17 times for acts of terrorism, she said adding the officer did not come as an ambassador of peace but he only came to create instability in Pakistan and admitted himself that he was involved in terrorism.

She said the nation was united for Kashmiris' cause for self determination. It was need of national security that Kashmir should get freedom and for that "we should move ahead together".

She said Kashmir was a national cause and everybody should rise above party interests and strengthen his integral relationship with the Kashmiris.

Kashmiris were fighting for their rights and these rights were protected in the international laws and resolutions of United Nations, she stressed.

She said the government of Pakistan was extending complete support to the cause of Kashmiris for which people like Sardar Ibrahim struggled all their lives.

Dr Firdous said India falsely claimed that it shot down F-16 fighter plane of Pakistan, adding the United States agreed to give technical assistance to Pakistan for its F-16 planes which was a success for the country.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan returned the pilot of the Indian air force to give a message of peace, but India should not consider Pakistan's desire for peace as a weakness.