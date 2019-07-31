UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Khan Forcefully Advocated Kashmir Issue During US Visit: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 09:31 PM

Imran Khan forcefully advocated Kashmir issue during US visit: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan forcefully advocated the cause of Kashmir during his visit to the United States

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan forcefully advocated the cause of Kashmir during his visit to the United States.

She was speaking at an event held here on the occasion of 16th death anniversary of former President of Azad Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan.

She said Imran Khan took the message of Sardar Ibrahim, raised the Kashmir issue with the United States President Donald Trump and got it declared a dispute between Pakistan and India.

Firdous said the prime minister highlighted the struggle and sacrifices of Kashmiris for independence in the United States at a time when Indian leadership, its army and media were distorting the viewpoint of Kashmiris.

Remembering the services of Sardar Ibrahim for the cause of Kashmir, she said Kashmiris were suffering due to state terrorism of Indian forces.

Kashmiris were fighting the Modi mindset by following in the footsteps of Sardar Ibrahim who remained the President of Azad Kashmir for five times, she said adding although Sardar Ibrahim was no more with us but the cause of Kashmir was still alive.

The special assistant said the ideas of epoch making personalities whose causes were associated with national security could not be diminished.

The mission of Sardar Ibrahim was incomplete and further struggle was needed to achieve his objectives, she said adding young Kashmiris like Burhan Wani had sacrificed their lives for the cause of Kashmir and "now we have to keep this issue alive".

She condemned the indiscriminate firing by India along the Line of Control (LoC).

She mentioned that many people of her constituency, which was along the working boundary, became victim of the Indian firing.

India was misleading the international community by propagating a false narrative on Kashmir, she said, adding the international organizations should take notice of the human rights violations in Indian held Kashmir.

India as a powerful country with a population of 1.5 billion wanted to eliminate Kashmiri leadership and suppress the voice of Kashmiris, she added.

It was proven in the International Court of Justice that India was sending its spies to Pakistan to carry out acts of terrorism, she told.

The naval officer of India came to Pakistan 17 times for acts of terrorism, she said adding the officer did not come as an ambassador of peace but he only came to create instability in Pakistan and admitted himself that he was involved in terrorism.

She said the nation was united for Kashmiris' cause for self determination. It was need of national security that Kashmir should get freedom and for that "we should move ahead together".

She said Kashmir was a national cause and everybody should rise above party interests and strengthen his integral relationship with the Kashmiris.

Kashmiris were fighting for their rights and these rights were protected in the international laws and resolutions of United Nations, she stressed.

She said the government of Pakistan was extending complete support to the cause of Kashmiris for which people like Sardar Ibrahim struggled all their lives.

Dr Firdous said India falsely claimed that it shot down F-16 fighter plane of Pakistan, adding the United States agreed to give technical assistance to Pakistan for its F-16 planes which was a success for the country.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan returned the pilot of the Indian air force to give a message of peace, but India should not consider Pakistan's desire for peace as a weakness.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Imran Khan Prime Minister Army United Nations Firdous Ashiq Awan Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Visit Trump Young Independence United States Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media Event All Government Billion Court

Recent Stories

Surge in instances of dog bite reported from diffe ..

2 minutes ago

Isolated heavy falls expected in Islamabad, Rawalp ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court orders CDA to demolish traffi ..

2 minutes ago

Heavy rains leave 3 perish in roof collapse, 1 ele ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioners directed to visit sacrificial ..

8 minutes ago

Gujranwala bags Punjab powerlifting title

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.