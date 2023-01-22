UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Foster Hate Culture In Domestic Politics: Kaira

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Imran Khan foster hate culture in domestic politics: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Sunday that Imran Khan has fostered a culture of hatred and fascism in domestic politics, which may cause irreparable damage to Pakistan.

Talking to a private media channel, he said Imran Khan has tried to turn every political and national issue into a spectacle.

Criticizing Imran Khan's politics, Qamar Zaman said whether PTI was in government or opposition, Imran Khan has always shown the same attitude toward political rivals.

Answering a question regarding the upcoming Punjab caretaker chief minister, he said the ECP's approved name should be accepted by all because this is the constitutional prerequisite.

Imran Khan wants only one of his given Names to be approved, which is a reflection of his undemocratic approach, he added.

