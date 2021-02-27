UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan Fully Capable To Resolve People's Issues Amicably: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 11:55 PM

Imran Khan fully capable to resolve people's issues amicably: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only political leader who had full capabilities to resolve the problems of the people amicably

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only political leader who had full capabilities to resolve the problems of the people amicably.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the most popular political party among the people as they were showing full confidence on the honest and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said all the PTI parliamentarians and the government allied political parties would cast their votes in favour of the government candidates during forthcoming senate elections.

Fawad said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were responsible for all problems of the people because they did only massive corruption but nothing for the welfare of the masses during their governments that was why people had rejected both of them in general election 2018.

He observed that there was division within the PML-N as lobbing was started for Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz.

He astonished that PPP first criticized Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and the next day they begging vote from the same party for their candidates, he said.

To a query, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was an independent institution which was working and taking decisions without any political interference.

