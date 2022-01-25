UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Fully Capable To Steer Country Out Of Inflation: Rasheed

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Imran Khan fully capable to steer country out of inflation: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully capable to steer country out of inflation.

Inflation is a challenge for the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and all out efforts are being made to control price hike issue after the holy month of Ramazan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Opposition and Pakistan Democratic Movement have a common agenda to create rift between Establishment and Imran Khan through long march or other tactics, he said.

Opposition leaders, he said have badly exposed before the nation due to corruption and money laundering.

Commenting on the role of Federal investigation agency and accountability, he said, we have made record recovery because of the support of FIA.

He said federal board of revenue (FBR) with the help of FIA, has made success in recovering the corruption money.

In reply to a question about talks with Taliban, he said the discussion with Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has ended and we will not compromise on the matter of sovereignty of the country.

Pakistan Army, he said with the help of law enforcement agencies and civilian had fought the war on terror with success.

To another question, he said Opposition parties and media should play role for defeating extremism and terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army Interior Minister Long March Price Money Federal Investigation Agency FBR Media TV All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

4 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

4 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

5 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

5 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

5 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.