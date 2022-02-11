Imran Khan fully capable to strengthen economy, overcome inflation: Rashid

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to strengthen economy and overcome inflation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to strengthen economy and overcome inflation in the country.

Imran Khan was the only leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), who could address the challenges of inflation, he said while talking to private television channel.

The opposition, he said was making a futile exercise against the government.

The minister said the opposition party leaders could not get success in bringing no-confidence motion against the ruling party PTI.

Commenting on long march being planned by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said these party leaders would be welcomed in the federal capital after 23rd March.

"We don't have any issue with the Opposition's long march or Bilawal Bhutto's march towards Islamabad, " he said.

To a question about the issue of a Muslim girl in India, he said the Muslims were feeling anxiety while living in Indian states.

He said, a new wave had arisen in India against the Modi's regime.

The BJP, he said did not award a single ticket to any Muslim.

Expressing his inability for bringing Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan, he said, we were going to have an extradition treaty with British government.

He said Nawaz Sharif's party had a wish and demand from the government to remove the cases of Maryam Nawaz.

About Sharif family's corruption cases, he said Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz cases were very strong and they could not escape from these cases. Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), he said was working against money laundering.

In reply to a question about fresh wave of terrorism in Balochistan, the minister said Pakistan armed forces and security agencies were tackling the terrorists and terrorism with full force.

He said the government would welcome talks with Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who respect the constitution and laws of the country.