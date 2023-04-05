Close
Imran Khan Gave Free Hand To Corrupt Mafia In Punjab: Raja Riaz

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Imran Khan gave free hand to corrupt mafia in Punjab: Raja Riaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmed on Wednesday alleged that former prime minister Imran Khan had given a free hand to the mafia involved in corruption in Punjab.

He had timely informed Imran Khan about the corruption of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar but he ignored it for being part of the mafia, he said while speaking in the National Assembly.

The opposition leader said the coalition partners in Punjab also complained to Imran Khan of Farah Gogi's involvement in corrupt practices in the province, but it all fell on deaf ears.

He said he felt proud that he had initiated the move for a no-confidence motion against while calling a spade a spade.

Raja Riaz said the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dissolved by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led governments to satisfy the ego of Imran Khan.

The PTI chairman's only objective was to create chaos and instability in the country, he added.

He alleged that the president had also adopted a biased attitude. The judiciary was also not giving impartial decisions, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

