Imran Khan Gets Bail In Attempt To Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Imran Khan gets bail in attempt to murder case

A local court here on Monday approved pre-arrest bail of PTI's Chairman Imran Khan in attempt to murder case registered by the Secretariat Police Station, and instructed him to join the investigation within three days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :A local court here on Monday approved pre-arrest bail of PTI's Chairman Imran Khan in attempt to murder case registered by the Secretariat Police Station, and instructed him to join the investigation within three days.

Additional District and Session Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the bail petition filed by deposed prime minister Imran Khan who appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, petitioner's counsel Dr. Baber Awan argued that his client could appear before court again on November 12.

He said that his client was innocent and he had no connection with the crime.

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs10,000 and approved interim bail of Imran Khan till November 12.

The police had registered an FIR against Imran Khan pertaining attempt to murder on the complaint of PML-N's lawmaker Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha.

He said that he appeared before the ECP as a plaintiff in the Toshakhana reference against PTI's head.

Mohsin Ranjha said that he had escaped an "assassination attempt" when he stepped out of the ECP after the announcement of verdict against Imran Khan.

The murder attempt was carried out at the behest of the PTI's leadership, the FIR said.

