Imran Khan Gets Bail In Case Of Section 144 Violation

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2022 | 07:31 PM

A local court of Islamabad on Thursday granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till September 7 in a case of violation of Section 144

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :A local court of Islamabad on Thursday granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till September 7 in a case of violation of Section 144.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the interim bail petition of Imran Khan in the first information report (FIR) registered by the Aabpara Police on the charges of violation of Section 144.

The PTI chairman appeared before the court along with his legal team amid foolproof security arrangements in F-8 Kachehri.

After listening to arguments from lawyers, the court accepted the interim bail of Imran Khan against surety bonds of Rs 5,000 and stopped the police from arresting him till Septmeber 7.

The court also sought the FIR record from the police on next date of hearing.

The PTI leader was booked by the police for holding a rally to protest the arrest of Shahbaz Gill in violation of Section 144.

