Imran Khan gets exemption from appearance in Judicial Complex violence case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted a one time exemption from appearance to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a case of rioting and violence after the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision in the Toshakhana case.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman.

After hearing arguments, the court extended the interim bail of Imran Khan till April 18, while granting him the exemption from the appearance.

Meanwhile, the same court discharged 91 PTI activists in a case of vandalism in the Judicial Complex Islamabad during the court appearance of the PTI chairman.

The court also instructed the PTI's activists to submit surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

The ATC judge expressed annoyance over the prosecution, observing that they had already spent 20 days in jail and who would be responsible for the punishment if they were found innocent.

Even old men and under-aged persons were also included in the case, and the prosecution had delayed ascertaining their involvement in the vandalism, he added.

After this, the court announced the verdict.