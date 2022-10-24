Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

(@Abdulla99267510)

A local court has allowed interim bail to the PTI Chairman booked in a case registered against him after countrywide protest following his disqualification in the Thoshakhana case.

Additional session judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case against Imran Khan.

After the hearing, the court granted interim bail to the former prime minister against a surety bond of Rs10,000 till November 12.

The Islamabad Police had registered case against PTI leaders including Imran Khan at the Secretariat police station after the party workers took to the streets and vandalised state property.

ECP on Friday disqualified the former premier in the Toshakhana reference, stating he had committed corrupt practices by making “false statements and submitting incorrect declaration”.

Following the decision, PTI workers and supporters took to the streets to record their protest against the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Violence erupted outside the ECP Islamabad office as heavy police contingents and PTI workers confronted each other shortly after the election commission disqualified Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference.

According to Islamabad police, the situation become tense after a KP police cop opened fire on the capital police deployed outside the ECP office.

The police also arrested PTI MNA Saleh Muhammad and his guards from the ECP office.