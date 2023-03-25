UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Gets Interim Bail In Three Terrorism Cases

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 25, 2023 | 02:23 PM

Imran Khan gets interim bail in three terrorism cases

The court has sought record of the case and directed Imran Khan to ensure his presence before it on every date of hearing.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday secured interim bail in three cases registered against him under terrorism charges.

The judge granted him bail against surety bond of Rs500,000 each.

The judge also directed Imran Khan to ensure his appearance before the court in every hearing.

The PTI Chief was booked in three cases of terrorism registered with different police stations including Race Course.

Earlier today, Imran Khan personally appeared before the court and his lawyer argued that terrorism cases were now a routine matter. He said that these were baseless and politically motivated cases.

He asked the court to grant interim bail to Khan.

After hearing arguments, the judge granted bail to Imran Khan till April 4 and directed him to appear before it on every single hearing.

Talking to the reporters, Imran said the PTI was holding remarkable jalss tonight. He asked the people to join his jalsa.

He regretted over blockage of roads leading to Minar-e-Pakistan, saying that Lahore looked like occupied Kashmir as they put barriers, tortured our workers and arrested around 1600 so far.

Khan said they would not be able to stop PTI from holding jalsa.

