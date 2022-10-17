UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Gets Interim Bail Till Oct 31, In Prohibited Funding Case

Published October 17, 2022

Imran Khan gets interim bail till Oct 31, in prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :A special court of Islamabad on Monday granted PTI's Chief Imran Khan pre-arrest bail till October 31, in prohibited funding case registered under Foreign Exchange Act.

The court accepted the bail against the surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

Special Judge Central Raja Asif Mehmood heard the interim bail petition of PTI chief Imran Khan who appeared before the judge along with his counsel Barrister Suleman Safdar.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that court jurisdiction matter was still pending with the high court. The judge noted that the petitioner had approached this court on the instruction of the high court. It was granting interim bail till the jurisdiction matter was resolved, he said.

The petitioner's lawyer prayed the court to grant his client at least two-week interim bail in the case. The petition said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered FIR in haste by exceeding its powers and it was based on dishonesty to humiliate the head of a political party.

It said that the FIA had registered FIR on the basis of the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which already had been challenged before the high court.

The petitioner said that the report of ECP was unfair and against the actual facts.

It may be mentioned here that the FIA had registered FIR against Imran Khan and others on October 6, under Foreign Exchange Act.

