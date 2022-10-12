UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Gets Protective Bail In Prohibited Funding Case

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Imran Khan gets protective bail in prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted protective bail to Chairman PTI Imran Khan till October 18, in prohibited funding case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by former prime minister Imran Khan seeking protective bail in FIR registered by Federal Investigation Agency against him in prohibited funding scam.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal argued that the petition of protective bail could be heard only when the matter belongs to the other province.

The chief justice remarked that the special court should have heard the bail case, adding that if there was an issue then this court was granting protective bail till that time.

Earlier, Imran's lawyer Suleman Safdar Advocate contended that there was a risk of arrest of his client. He said that prohibited funding case should have been heard by special judge central.

The advocate prayed the court to grant his client protective bail so that he could file bail petition to the concerned forum.

On a query of the bench, the lawyer said that Imran Khan was currently at his home in Banigala and his house was surrounded by the police.

Imran Khan could appear within 30 minutes if court gives directives, the lawyer said.

The court ordered that PTI chief shouldn't be arrested until he appeared before the bench. Later, Imran Khan appeared before the court and he was granted protective bail against surety bonds worth Rs5,000.

The court instructed the petitioner to approach the relevant case during the time.

It may be mentioned here that the registrar office had raised three objections on the bail petition of Imran Khan in case registered by FIA under Foreign Exchange Act.

The registrar office objected over the lack of biometric of Imran Khan in his petition and attaching unverified copy of the FIR. The registrar office also objected that how the petitioner could file plea in IHC before moving to special court.

The FIA had registered an FIR against 11 people including former prime minister Imran Khan in prohibited funding matter.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Exchange Federal Investigation Agency May October FIR Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

2 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

2 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

2 hours ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

2 hours ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.