UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Gets Two-week Bail In Al-Qadir Trust Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 12, 2023 | 12:06 PM

Imran Khan gets two-week bail in Al-Qadir Trust case

A IHC division bench has granted bail to the PTI Chairman who appeared before it in compliance of the SC orders in Al-Qadir Trust Case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2023) Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan secured two-week bail from Islamabad High Court (IHC) in Al-Qadir Trust Case.

The latest reports suggested that the former prime minister reached IHC in compliance of the Supreme Court orders.

A IHC division bench headed by a IHC division bench ail plea in Al-Qadir Case. The Supreme Court on Thursday declared arrest of Imran khan illegal in the said case while IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had earlier declared his arrest by the Rangers from the court premises 'legal'.

Special Bench:

A special division bench has been formed to hear the request against the arrest of Imran Khan, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, Justice Aamer Farooq, has formed a bench consisting of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, which will hear the request.

The courtroom was filled with lawyers while Imran Khan's lawyer, Khawaja Haris, arrived at Courtroom No. 3. The NAB prosecution team also reached Courtroom No. 3."

(Developing Story)

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Rangers National Accountability Bureau Lawyers Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 aga ..

Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on dea ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on death of Sheikha Moza bint Zayed ..

2 hours ago
 IHC stays trial in Toshakhana case against Imran K ..

IHC stays trial in Toshakhana case against Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber leads UAE delegation at GCC indust ..

Sultan Al Jaber leads UAE delegation at GCC industry meetings

3 hours ago

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Officially Releases World’s First 200MP SuperZoom Came ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.