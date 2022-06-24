Imran Khan given interim bail in 15 FIRs

Two lower courts of Islamabad on Friday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and stopped the police from arresting him in 15 different FIRs pertaining to vandalizing the public property during the long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Two lower courts of Islamabad on Friday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and stopped the police from arresting him in 15 different FIRs pertaining to vandalizing the public property during the long march.

District and Sessions Court Islamabad Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti heard a pettion filed by Imran Khan seeking bail in 10 first information reports (FIRs) registered by Police Station Aabpara, PS I-9, PS Kohsar, PS Karachi Company, PS Golra, PS Tarnol and PS Secretariat.

Imran Khan, accompanied by PTI leaders Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan, Shahbaz Gill and others, appeared before the court.

After listening to the arguments by Dr Baber Awan, Imran Khan's counsel, the court directed the petitioner to submit surety bonds of Rs 5,000 each for his pre-arrest bail in 10 cases, and also sought record of the FIRs from the police.

Additional District and Sessions Judge East Abdul Ghafoor Kakar also gave interim bail to Imran Khan in five FIRs registered by PS Bharakau, PS Sehala, PS Koral and PS Lohibher against surety bonds of Rs 5,000 in each case.

Both the cases were adjourned till July 6.