Imran Khan Given Last Chance To Appear Before Court In Funding Case

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 06:01 PM

The banking court on Tuesday rejected the request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for attending proceedings through video link and gave him a last chance to appear in person in the prohibited funding case

Banking Court Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen warned the PTI leader that his interim bail would be cancelled in case he did not turn up on the next date of hearing.

At the outset of the hearing, Imran Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar requested the court to grant a one-time exemption from appearance to his client on medical grounds. Imran Khan had received more than one bullet in the firing incident and he was unable to move.

Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi took the stance that all should be equal in the eyes of the law. The bails of common people were cancelled if they failed to appear, but a former prime minister was given an extension in his bail despite his non-appearance, he added.

Salman Safdar Advocate pleaded that the former PM had to collect records from various banks in the case. He had requested the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) many times to do an investigation from him at his Zaman Park Lahore residence but the latter did not want to come there, he added.

He said the FIA could send a questionnaire if it did not want to visit his client at his Lahore residence. The facts regarding the case were being ignored, he added.

After listening the arguments, the court adjourned till February 15, directing the PTI chairman to ensure his appearance on the next date of hearing.

The FIA had lodged a case against Imran Khan and others in the light of the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited funding case.

