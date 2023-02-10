Imran Khan given last opportunity to appear in court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday rejected the request for exemption from appearance to Imran Khan on medical grounds and granted him last opportunity to appear on February 15, in a case pertaining protest outside ECP's building and interfering the government's affairs.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the court regarding the matter. Imran Khan's counsel Dr. Baber Awan submitted the request to the court seeking one-time exemption from attendance to his client on medical grounds. He said that Imran Khan could not appear due to his injuries.

He said that the FIR was registered on October 21, and his client got bail on 24th.

The prosecutor on the occasion opposed the request and said that all medical reports were from Shaukat Khanum Hospital which were submitted to the court.

The medical reports of the said hospital were not illegal, he said, adding that they were just making fun of the law.

The court noted that Imran Khan was seen walking in a video released from the Zaman Park. The court asked the PTI's lawyer to give arguments on bail confirmation of his client.

The court said that it would issue order in bail case on February 15, whether Imran Khan appeared or not. The court also asked the prosecutor to prove that the protesters gathered outside ECP on instigation of Imran Khan. The court asked that how the sections of Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) were added in the FIR.

After this the court adjourned further hearing of the case till February 15, with above instructions. It may be mentioned here that the Sangjani Police Station had registered FIR against Imran Khan on aforesaid matter.