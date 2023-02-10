UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Given Last Opportunity To Appear In Court

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Imran Khan given last opportunity to appear in court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday rejected the request for exemption from appearance to Imran Khan on medical grounds and granted him last opportunity to appear on February 15, in a case pertaining protest outside ECP's building and interfering the government's affairs.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the court regarding the matter. Imran Khan's counsel Dr. Baber Awan submitted the request to the court seeking one-time exemption from attendance to his client on medical grounds. He said that Imran Khan could not appear due to his injuries.

He said that the FIR was registered on October 21, and his client got bail on 24th.

The prosecutor on the occasion opposed the request and said that all medical reports were from Shaukat Khanum Hospital which were submitted to the court.

The medical reports of the said hospital were not illegal, he said, adding that they were just making fun of the law.

The court noted that Imran Khan was seen walking in a video released from the Zaman Park. The court asked the PTI's lawyer to give arguments on bail confirmation of his client.

The court said that it would issue order in bail case on February 15, whether Imran Khan appeared or not. The court also asked the prosecutor to prove that the protesters gathered outside ECP on instigation of Imran Khan. The court asked that how the sections of Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) were added in the FIR.

After this the court adjourned further hearing of the case till February 15, with above instructions. It may be mentioned here that the Sangjani Police Station had registered FIR against Imran Khan on aforesaid matter.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Police Station Election Commission Of Pakistan February May October FIR All From Government Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 unites top decision-mak ..

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 unites top decision-makers through Breakbulk Global S ..

26 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives team from Khalifa Centr ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives team from Khalifa Centre for Genetic Engineering and ..

26 minutes ago
 International Defence Conference 2023 to attract p ..

International Defence Conference 2023 to attract prominent global leaders from d ..

41 minutes ago
 Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

56 minutes ago
 Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive ..

Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive marriage

56 minutes ago
 UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources ..

UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources development

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.