UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Khan Given Mandate For Ensuring Rule Of Law, Strengthening Institutions, Equal Implementation Of Law: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 07:03 PM

Imran Khan given mandate for ensuring rule of law, strengthening institutions, equal implementation of law: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was given mandate by the people of Pakistan for ensuring rule of law, strengthening the national institutions and equal implementation of law on all rich and poor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was given mandate by the people of Pakistan for ensuring rule of law, strengthening the national institutions and equal implementation of law on all rich and poor.

Talking to media here she said Rana Sanaullah was involved in drug smuggling and his party should have disassociated from him but they were defending him which was unjustified.

She said a section of media instead of condemning such act gave angles to the incident. She said Anti Narcotics Force officials showed courage and arrested an influential person involved in illegal activities.

She said time for unnamed (Benami) properties was over and all such properties would be confiscated now.

( Detailed story to follow)

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor Rana SanaUllah Firdous Ashiq Awan Media All From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister approves changing name of Durrani M ..

2 minutes ago

ANP submits calling attention notice on killing of ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 issues monthly report for June 2019

2 minutes ago

Indian Sikh yatrees reach Gurdwara Janumasthan Nan ..

2 minutes ago

US Sanctions Malawi Official Due to Involvement in ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab govt to provide Rs1069 million to WASA

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.