Imran Khan given mandate for ensuring rule of law, strengthening institutions, equal implementation of law: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was given mandate by the people of Pakistan for ensuring rule of law, strengthening the national institutions and equal implementation of law on all rich and poor

Talking to media here she said Rana Sanaullah was involved in drug smuggling and his party should have disassociated from him but they were defending him which was unjustified.

She said a section of media instead of condemning such act gave angles to the incident. She said Anti Narcotics Force officials showed courage and arrested an influential person involved in illegal activities.

She said time for unnamed (Benami) properties was over and all such properties would be confiscated now.

