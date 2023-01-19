UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Given Time To Answer In Tyrian White Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Imran Khan given time to answer in Tyrian White case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted time to the counsel of Imran Khan for submission of initial comments in a petition seeking disqualification of PTI's chief for hiding information about his alleged daughter Tyrian White.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by a citizen Sajid Mehmood seeking disqualification of Imran Khan.

At the outset of hearing, Imran Khan's lawyer Salman Akram Raja adopted the stance that they wanted to submit the answer but the registrar office had raised objections.

The office had stated that Imran Khan had to come in personal capacity for biometric verification.

The chief justice remarked that there were many outlets available now for biometric verification. The court asked the lawyer to ensure biometric of his client and submit receipt.

Salman Akram Raja said that his client was no more a member parliament as he had submitted his resignation. The court, however, granted time to the lawyer for submission of comments and instructed him to also provide the copy of answer to the petitioner.

