Imran Khan Going To Form Govt In AJK: Claims Sheikh Rashid

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 10:10 PM

Imran Khan going to form govt in AJK: claims Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday predicted that Imran Khan was going to form government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

"The people of AJK have supported the PTI candidates and we are thankful to the voters for posing full confidence in the present leadership," he said while talking to a news channel program. The Opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party are not in a position to clinch maximum seats due to anti-Kashmir narrative. Replying to a question, he said on the directives and request of Opposition parties, the Center has provided FC and Army for ensuring foolproof AJK elections.

Commenting on allegations leveled by Nawaz Sharif, he said that Ex Prime Minister could face trouble for false allegations against Establishment regarding elections.

Sheikh Rashid said the people of AJK have rejected the PML-N and PPP in the current elections.

To another question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the voiceof Kashmiri people at all international forums while the last governments of PPP and PML-N, could do nothing for Kashmir cause.

More Stories From Pakistan

