Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

(@Abdulla99267510)

This decision has taken place after receiving approval from Punjab's home department.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2023) In a recent development, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister has been provided 'B-class facilities' in accordance with the jail manual.

This decision came after receiving approval from Punjab's home department.

According to the jail manual, the former Prime Minister will be allowed to meet his family once a week, providing him with a chance to maintain familial connections during his time in detention.

In response to the situation, PTI filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court, urging the transfer of their chairman from Attock Jail to Adiala. The plea also requested the court to provide 'A-class facilities' for the former Prime Minister during his incarceration.

The recent verdict issued by a local court on Saturday has sentenced the PTI chairman to a three-year prison term and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 in connection to the Toshakhana case. Additionally, the court has disqualified him from holding any public office for a duration of five years. The court announced the concise judgment, with the detailed verdict expected to be released later.

Following the court's ruling, the PTI chairman was subsequently transferred to Central Jail Attock.

This decision and the legal proceedings surrounding it are expected to have a significant impact on Pakistan's political landscape as the country awaits upcoming general elections.