Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge threatening case

The court has directed the PTI Chairman to deposit Rs 50,000 as surety bond to secure his bail.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2022) A local sessions court on Thursday granted interim bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case related to his threatening remarks against a female judge.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Kamran Bashart heard the case.

As proceedings commenced, Imran Khan turned up before the court while Advocate Babar Awan represented him in the case. Awan argued that his client appeared before the court. “This is the first bail application and another case was also scheduled for October 13,” said the counsel.

After hearing the arguments, the judge accepted the PTI chief’s bail application and ordered him to deposit surety bonds of Rs50,000.

The court also issued notice to police until the next hearing.

Earlier, a local magistrate in Islamabad issued arrest warrant for former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in a case pertaining to hurling threats at female judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Senior Civil Juge Rana Mujahid Rahim issued warrants against the former PM, directing Margalla Police Station SHO to implement the orders.

The FIR includes four sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), including 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Later, former prime minister filed bail before arrest in Islamabad High Court through his lawyer Dr Babar Awan. IHC Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani granted interim pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan until October 7 against surety bonds of Rs10,000.

A terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan in Margalla police station for allegedly using derogatory language and threatening Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20.

However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Sep 19 ordered removal of terrorism sections from the case registered against Imran Khan.