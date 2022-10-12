Imran Khan granted protective bail in prohibited funding case

(@Abdulla99267510)

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah has passed the order and directed Imran Khan to deposit Rs5,000 as surety bond.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12th, 2022) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted protective bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan till next week in the prohibited funding case.

During the hearing, PTI Chairman Imran Khan appeared before the court along with his legal team.

The additional attorney general contended that protective bail is granted in a case when the matter is of a different province.

At this, the IHC CJ observed that the special court should hear the bail application in the case. The CJ also observed that there is an issue his court would grant bail to the PTI chief till that time.

CJ Minnallah observed, “We are approving protective bail,” The CJ saidbthat the court would keep the case under trial at this time and would hear the plea if the problem was not resolved.

Justice Minallah had earlier heard the plea of the PTI chairman for protective bail in the prohibited funding case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency.

Imran’s lawyer informed the court that there was a threat of Imran Khan’s arrest.

The IHC CJ, at this stage, asked the lawyer where his client was and why had he not appeared before the court.

On it, the counsel told the court that Imran Khan would appear before it immediately if court passed any order.

At this, the IHC CJ asked the lawyer to ask his client to appear at 3pm today.

The development took place after FIA booked Imran Khan in the prohibited funding case.