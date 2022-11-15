Imran Khan habitual of taking u-turns: Hamza Shehbaz

(@FahadShabbir)

Hamza Shehbaz, opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was habitual of taking u-turns and he was backing away from his narrative of 'foreign conspiracy'.

Talking to the media after appearing before an accountability court here, he said the PTI chief was backing away from his oft-repeated narrative as it did not suit him now. He criticised that Imran Khan had taken a u-turn on cipher.

Hamza said that the PTI chief did not give any explanation of Toshakhana and foreign funding issues yet, and alleged that his politics were based on lies and personal interest. Hamza said that all his (PTI chief) efforts were aimed to come into power. The PML-N leader said that Imran Khan was exposing himself each day.

"Whenever Imran wanted, he developed a fake narrative and claimed that there was a conspiracy against him.

Whenever he wanted, he withdrew from his narrative", Hamza said, adding that the country could not afford such acts.

Criticising the tactics of PTI chief, Hamza regretted that such acts were on a collision course with the economy and development of the country.

To a question, Hamza said that the appointment of the army chief was due this month, hoping that the process would move forward as per law and the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the accountability court adjourned hearing of a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till Nov 25.

Accountability Court Judge Qamar-uz-Zaman conducted the reference proceedings, wherein a pleader represented the prime minister who had been granted permanent exemption from personal appearance in the matter.