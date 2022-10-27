UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Hands Over Rs 50 Million Cheque To LBA

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022 | 10:19 PM

Imran Khan hands over Rs 50 million cheque to LBA

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday gave a grant-in-aid cheque of Rs 50 million to the Lahore Bar Association (LBA).

The PTI chief presented the cheque to LBA President Rao Sami during a brief visit to Aiwan-e-Adl here.

On this occasion, Imran Khan announced health cards for lawyers and their hospital upgrade. He also took the lawyers into confidence about Lawyers Protection Bill.



