Imran Khan hands over Rs 50 million cheque to LBA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday gave a grant-in-aid cheque of Rs 50 million to the Lahore Bar Association (LBA).

The PTI chief presented the cheque to LBA President Rao Sami during a brief visit to Aiwan-e-Adl here.

On this occasion, Imran Khan announced health cards for lawyers and their hospital upgrade. He also took the lawyers into confidence about Lawyers Protection Bill.