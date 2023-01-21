Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for economic crisis: Senator Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Friday said the incompetence and four-year misrule of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was responsible for all the economic woes being faced by the nation today, but Imran Khan was making 'abortive moves' to shift the blame on the incumbent Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.

The PTI leader had the audacity to "shamelessly" blame the present government for the worst economic crisis, which was in fact the result of "record inflation, rupee devaluation and massive borrowings during his government," he said while talking to the media here outside the Parliament House.

Irfan Siddiqui alleged that Imran Khan had been persistently changing his narratives, which were nothing but packs of lies to mislead the people.

On one side he (Imran) termed political stability a key to pull the country out of economic crisis and on the other his "moves" were aimed at creating further political polarisation and chaos, he added.

He said Imran Khan-led regime had pushed Pakistan to the verge of economic bankruptcy, and even today, while he was out of power, he was trying his best to create a Sri Lanka like crisis in the country.

Senator Siddiqui said Imran Khan had nothing to do with the parliamentary politics as he became a member of the National Assembly thrice and set a record of resigning thrice.

"He considers containers, processions, long marches and sit-ins as his politics," he said, adding for the PTI victory in the elections was the only barometer of their "fairness and transparency".

Regarding elections of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, Senator Siddiqui said local assembly elections were held in the provinces of India every other day while the Lok Sabha polls were conducted on time. However, Pakistan was going through such experiment for the first time, which was completely in accordance with the Constitution.

He said PTI was not ready to accept its electoral defeat in the Karachi local government polls. Similarly, he said, "if the PTI does not get success in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it will not accept the results." Defeat at the hustings probably did not include the PTI's manifesto, he added.