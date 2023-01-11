Imran Khan has no desire to dissolve assemblies: Kaira

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has no desire to dissolve assemblies in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab.

The PTI government in Punjab did not have full numbers to protect Chief Minister Pervaiz Ellahi, he said while talking to a private television channel. The PTI should show its members in the assembly to hold the powers of CM Punjab, he said.

The PTI is blaming the partners in the Punjab assembly over corruption issues, he added. CM Punjab Pervaiz Ellahi is bound to show strength in the assembly, he said.

In reply to a question about early elections, he said there is no harm in the early elections as demanded by Imran Khan. He said, we will not accept any condition imposed by Imran Khan on elections.

To another question about expanding tenure of assemblies, he said, we can have talks on it with partners.