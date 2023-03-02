UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Has No Right To Question Govt Economic Policies: Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Imran Khan has no right to question govt economic policies: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said Imran Khan had no right to question the economic policies of the current government which had been striving to undo the "mess" created by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime in its four-year tenure

She, in a tweet, said ironically, the "shameless person", who pushed the country into an economic quagmire with his own hands, had the audacity to lift finger on others.

He (Imran Khan) did not only ruin the economy but also "plunged the country into political and constitutional crises", the minister added.

The minister also shared some pictures on her Twitter handle giving a complete analysis of the economic performance of the PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz respective governments.

She said the launch of "Imrani Project" in 2016 was the beginning of a conspiracy against Pakistan.

The economic growth would not have nosedived if that project was not launched, she said, adding the inflation and the unemployment rate had also increased due to the wrong economic policies of the PTI's government.

